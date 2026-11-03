Arnab aftermath: Work to restore normalcy underway in full swing, says Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has intensified relief and restoration operations in cyclone and flood-hit districts of southern Odisha, with road connectivity, electricity, drinking water and essential services being restored on a war footing, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said on Monday.
Pujari, who reviewed the relief and restoration measures, said over 2.10 lakh people across Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts were affected by the cyclone and subsequent flooding. The disaster impacted 41 blocks, 488 gram panchayats and 2,137 villages, besides 307 wards in 23 urban local bodies (ULBs).
As many as 1,41,797 people have been evacuated to safer locations, including 579 pregnant women. Relief camps have been supplied with dry food, including rice, flattened rice and jaggery, along with cattle feed. The administration has also distributed 5,458 polythene sheets among affected families.
“Road restoration is progressing across the affected districts. In Ganjam, debris from landslides at 13 locations in Kukudakhandi and Patrapur blocks has been cleared, while work is continuing at eight other locations,” the minister said.
Around 124 road breaches reported across 14 blocks have been closed, while restoration is underway on 186 damaged roads. In Gajapati, landslide debris has been cleared from 19 roads across six blocks, while repair work on damaged roads is also progressing in Kandhamal and Rayagada, Pujari said.
The minister said power restoration has also made significant progress, with electricity being restored to 17,75,975 of the 17,88,942 affected consumers, resulting in 99.28 pc restoration till Sunday evening.
SRC officials said six districts - Boudh, Rayagada, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur - have achieved 100 pc restoration. Kandhamal has reported 99.78 per cent restoration, while Ganjam has reached 98.48 per cent. Teams are working round-the-clock to reconnect the remaining consumers.
Meanwhile, 45,722 tube wells were affected in Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal, of which 4,475 have been restored and disinfected. Of the 393 affected rural piped water supply schemes, 247 have been restored. Water tankers, mobile treatment units and packaged drinking water are being deployed to ensure safe drinking water supplies, the officials said.
The Health department has deployed rapid response and mobile health teams to prevent outbreaks of diarrhoea, malaria and dengue, they added.
Officials of the Water Resources department said they are undertaking repairs of damaged irrigation infrastructure and flood embankments on a war footing. Restoration of the Rushikulya flood bank and other vulnerable stretches is being closely monitored by senior officials.
Additional chief secretary Usha Padhee directed the ULB officials in the affected districts to closely monitor post-cyclone restoration, including road repairs, sanitation and essential services, while ensuring timely assistance to affected households.
A central team also arrived in Odisha on the day to assess the damage and they will visit Ganjam and Gajapati. The government also deployed ODRAF and NDRF teams across vulnerable districts and urged residents to move to designated relief centres and safer locations.
Disaster Management
Nearly 1,41,797 people evacuated, including 579 pregnant women
Around 124 road breaches reported across 14 blocks have been closed
In Gajapati, landslide debris has been cleared from 19 roads across six blocks, repair works on in Kandhamal and Rayagada
99.28% electricity supply restored till Sunday evening
Restoration of Rushikulya flood bank and other vulnerable stretches being closely monitored