Arnab aftermath: Work to restore normalcy underway in full swing, says Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has intensified relief and restoration operations in cyclone and flood-hit districts of southern Odisha, with road connectivity, electricity, drinking water and essential services being restored on a war footing, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said on Monday.

Pujari, who reviewed the relief and restoration measures, said over 2.10 lakh people across Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts were affected by the cyclone and subsequent flooding. The disaster impacted 41 blocks, 488 gram panchayats and 2,137 villages, besides 307 wards in 23 urban local bodies (ULBs).

As many as 1,41,797 people have been evacuated to safer locations, including 579 pregnant women. Relief camps have been supplied with dry food, including rice, flattened rice and jaggery, along with cattle feed. The administration has also distributed 5,458 polythene sheets among affected families.

“Road restoration is progressing across the affected districts. In Ganjam, debris from landslides at 13 locations in Kukudakhandi and Patrapur blocks has been cleared, while work is continuing at eight other locations,” the minister said.

Around 124 road breaches reported across 14 blocks have been closed, while restoration is underway on 186 damaged roads. In Gajapati, landslide debris has been cleared from 19 roads across six blocks, while repair work on damaged roads is also progressing in Kandhamal and Rayagada, Pujari said.

The minister said power restoration has also made significant progress, with electricity being restored to 17,75,975 of the 17,88,942 affected consumers, resulting in 99.28 pc restoration till Sunday evening.

SRC officials said six districts - Boudh, Rayagada, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur - have achieved 100 pc restoration. Kandhamal has reported 99.78 per cent restoration, while Ganjam has reached 98.48 per cent. Teams are working round-the-clock to reconnect the remaining consumers.