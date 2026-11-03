Forest staff missing after scooter falls into river in Phulbani

PHULBANI: An employee of the Forest department reportedly went missing after the scooter on which he was travelling plunged into Pilla-Salunki river near the dam bridge at Dakapala Sahi in Kandhamal’s Phulbani on Sunday night.

The missing person is Pramod Behera (54), a peon in the office of Phulbani forest division. The incident occurred on the dam bridge road that connects ward no. 2 of Phulbani municipality.

Sources said Pramod and his colleague Srikanta Behera (55), also a grade-IV employee of the Forest department, were travelling to Phulbani town from Dakpala on a scooter in the night. They reportedly lost control over the two-wheeler and fell into the river.

While Srikanta managed to reach the riverbank, Pramod was swept away. On being informed, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued Srikanta. A search operation was launched in the river to trace Pramod. However, he remained missing till the reports last came in.