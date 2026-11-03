Missing youth’s skeletal remains found, kin cry murder by neighbour in Odisha

JAJPUR: Tension erupted in Alkund area after a human skeleton believed to be that of a 22-year-old missing youth was recovered from near the bank of Junei river in Matiakana village on Monday.

The victim, Rakesh Malik, was missing for the past four months. Tempers flared in the village after family members identified the skeleton as that of Rakesh based on the clothes, belt and shoes found with the human remains. They alleged that the youth was murdered due to inaction of Alkund police.

Irate villagers then detained the police personnel who had come to recover the skeletal remains and investigate the incident. The cops were subsequently released after sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Jajpur Town Prasant Kumar Majhi held discussion with the villagers and assured them of appropriate action as per law.

Rakesh’s father Sridhar Malik said after his son went missing, the family lodged a complaint at Alkund police station. However, police allegedly did not take the matter seriously and brushed it aside.

“My son went missing in the first week of July this year. We searched for him for several days before filing a missing person complaint with Alkund police. But police sat on the complaint and did nothing. We lost our son due to inaction of police,” he alleged.

SDPO Majhi said the deceased’s father has filed another complaint alleging that his son was murdered by his neighbour over a land related dispute between the two families.

“We have seized the skeletal remains and sent those for forensic and DNA examination. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the forensic report arrives. Further investigation is underway, Majhi added.