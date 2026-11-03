Odisha evacuates over 1.65 lakh people, deploys 63 disaster response teams amid Cyclone Murasu threat

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has evacuated 1,65,809 people from six districts and deployed 63 disaster response teams as it closely monitors the impact of severe cyclonic storm Murasu, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said on Tuesday.

The state has also deployed four IAS officers in Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts to oversee post-cyclone Arnab rehabilitation, including damage assessment, relief distribution and restoration of infrastructure.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Murasu is likely to weaken into a cyclonic storm by noon and further downgrade into a deep depression by midnight. At 8.30 am on Tuesday, it was centred over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, around 30 km north-northeast of Ongole and 100 km south-southwest of Vijayawada.

Pujari said the impact on Odisha had so far remained limited, with the state recording an average rainfall of just 2 mm on the fourth day. Puri received the highest rainfall at 12 mm, while Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri and Koraput recorded 10 mm or less.

However, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Koraput and Malkangiri till Wednesday morning, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds in several districts.

Of the 1,65,809 people evacuated, 1,52,010 were from Ganjam, 6,279 from Kandhamal, 5,073 from Malkangiri, 1,101 from Koraput, 726 from Rayagada and 620 from Gajapati. A total of 592 relief centres are operational across these districts, Pujari said.

To strengthen preparedness, 54 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and several Fire Services teams have been deployed.

Senior officers have also been stationed in vulnerable areas to assist district administrations. Schools in the affected districts will remain closed till November 3.