Odisha: Two arrested for attacking BLO over name change refusal

BARGARH: Jharbandh police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting a booth level officer (BLO) and obstructing him from discharging his official duties after he refused to make changes to a name in the electoral roll.

The accused are Rajesh Sidar (32) of Badanki village in Jharbandh and Kishor Bariha (30) of Goudbahal under Pithora police limits in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. The victim BLO is Krupasindhu Bariha (45), a teacher at Bandamunda upper primary school.

In his complaint, Bariha said on Sunday, he had gone to Badanki village to conduct door-to-door survey. At around 2.30 pm, Rajesh allegedly approached him and pressurised him to change his wife’s name in the voter list from Padmalata Dharua to Padmalata Sidar.

When Bariha expressed his inability to make the change, Rajesh allegedly abused him. Kishor reportedly joined Rajesh and allegedly assaulted the BLO before smashing his head against a cement electric pole. He sustained serious injuries in the attack. Some local residents rescued the BLO and rushed him to the hospital.

Police said based on the complaint, a case was registered and the accused arrested.