Padma Shri neurosurgeon Ashok Mahapatra passes away at 74, Odisha CM condoles demise

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent neurosurgeon and Padma Shri awardee Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra passed away while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Monday evening. He was 74.

Born on December 29, 1952 in Puri, Dr Mahapatra completed his MBBS from MKCG Medical College in Berhampur in 1975 before joining AIIMS-New Delhi. There, he earned his MS (surgery) in 1979, MCh (neurosurgery) in 1982 and DNB in 1983 and served the institute for nearly 42 years as head of neurosurgery, chief of the Neurosciences Centre and dean of research.

One of the defining moments of his career came in 2017 when he led a multidisciplinary team at AIIMS-New Delhi in the historic separation of Odisha’s conjoined twins Jaga and Kalia. The twins were joined at the head (craniopagus), one of the rarest and most complex conditions. The painstaking surgery lasted for several hours and both children survived, marking a landmark achievement in the country’s neurosurgical history and drawing international attention.

As founder director of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar (2012-2016), he built the institute from the ground up, introducing MBBS, nursing, post-graduate and super specialty courses. Earlier, as director of SGPGIMS Lucknow (2006-2009), Dr Mahapatra expanded key facilities, including the trauma centre and transplant units.

During Covid-19, as vice-chancellor of SOA University (2020-2022), he oversaw the creation of over 2,600 dedicated beds across Odisha and facilitated testing and vaccine trials at IMS and SUM Hospital. He has authored around 870 research papers, 16 books and over 140 chapters with more than 26,800 citations.

Dr Mahapatra was conferred with Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu in 2025 for his outstanding contribution to medicine. His career spanned across complex surgery, institution-building and public health. In his last role, he served as the medical advisor to SOA.

Condoling Dr Mahapatra’s demise, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi posted on X saying, “I am extremely saddened to hear the news of the demise of the distinguished physician and Padma Shri Professor (Dr) Ashok Kumar Mahapatra."