Tigers roam Malkangiri, Koraput; forest department on toes

MALKANGIRI: The Forest department has deployed rapid response teams and alerted villagers following the movement of a radio-collared tiger from the Papikondalu landscape in Motu range of Malkangiri division.

In a press note on Monday, the divisional forest officer (DFO) said rapid response teams and frontline staff were continuously tracking and mapping the tiger’s movements. Precautionary measures have been initiated to ensure the safety of residents and protect the animal. A radio-collared tiger is a wild tiger fitted with a specialised tracking device (a radio or satellite/VHF telemetry collar) around its neck.

Public announcements are being made in surrounding villages to inform residents about the tiger’s presence. People have been advised to remain vigilant, avoid vulnerable areas and refrain from approaching or disturbing the animal.

The department said monitoring was being undertaken in accordance with the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s standard operating procedure for tracking wild carnivores in fringe areas. Field personnel are keeping a close watch on the situation to prevent untoward incidents.

Appealing for public cooperation, the department urged residents to follow instructions issued by forest staff and promptly report tiger sightings, fresh pugmarks or unusual animal movement to the nearest forest personnel.

Meanwhile, a search operation has been mounted in the forests of Koraput following reports of another big cat dispersing into the region. DFO Sidharth Jain said there were reports of a tiger moving through forests in Nandapur area. However, the animal is yet to be identified. A team has been deployed in the area to track the animal and ascertain its identity.