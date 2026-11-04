Elderly woman in Odisha allegedly robbed and murdered by domestic help, accused absconding

BHUBANESWAR: An elderly woman staying alone at her house in Buddha Nagar within Laxmisagar police limits was allegedly robbed and murdered by her domestic help late on Tuesday night.

The victim, Kunjalata Nanda aged about 76 years, sustained deep injuries on her head after reportedly being hit by a blunt object. Police came to know about the crime after the victim's son-in-law alerted them about it.

Police recovered her blood-soaked body with her hands and legs tied. It is suspected that Nanda's domestic help, Balabhadra Maharana, committed the heinous crime and fled with gold ornaments worth lakhs and a scooter.

The almirah inside the victim's house was found to be open, and household items were lying scattered. After the incident, a scientific team reached the crime scene to collect evidence. Initial investigation revealed that Maharana is a native of the Tangi area and police have launched a search operation to nab him.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh and Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M reached Nanda's house (plot number - 16/9) to take stock of the investigation. "A domestic help was staying at Nanda's house for the last six months. We strongly suspect he is behind the crime and efforts are being made to nab him," he added. The victim's husband had passed away a few months back. The couple's elder son stays in the United States and the younger son resides in Hyderabad.