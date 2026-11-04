Face-off between Odisha & Andhra police officials along Kotia border

JEYPORE/BHUBANESWAR: Tension prevailed along the Neredivalasa border in Kotia group of villages on Tuesday after police personnel from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh faced off over the latter’s alleged attempt to enter the panchayat in connection with election-related activities.

The situation escalated when some people from Andhra side forcibly removed an Odisha check-post and allegedly attempted to damage a police outpost. Following the incident, tension flared up along the Neredivalasa border. Seven platoons of police force and nine magistrates have been deployed to maintain law and order, and prevent any further escalation.

According to sources, Andhra Pradesh police allegedly brought some people to the border check-post and attempted to enter Odisha territory. When Odisha officials tried to stop them, an altercation broke out between personnel and officials from both the states.

Koraput sub-collector Fabi Rasheed tried to calm the Andhra Pradesh police personnel, but the situation worsened after they allegedly confronted her and other Odisha officials. During the confrontation, people from the Andhra side allegedly removed a check-post, while some women allegedly damaged Odisha government property and engaged in a scuffle with the state police.

The situation resembled a tense standoff, with police personnel, officials and local residents involved in heated arguments and verbal exchanges. The Andhra Pradesh police and the people accompanying them later withdrew after being warned by Odisha officials.

The situation continues to remain tense in the border area. Senior police and administrative officials have been deployed to monitor developments.

Sub-collector Rasheed said the Andhra Pradesh police deliberately attempted to enter Odisha by breaking barricades and removing the check-post with the support of local people.