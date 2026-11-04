Face-off between Odisha & Andhra police officials along Kotia border

JEYPORE/BHUBANESWAR: Tension prevailed along the Neredivalasa border in Kotia group of villages on Tuesday after police personnel from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh faced off over the latter’s alleged attempt to enter the panchayat in connection with election-related activities.
The situation escalated when some people from Andhra side forcibly removed an Odisha check-post and allegedly attempted to damage a police outpost. Following the incident, tension flared up along the Neredivalasa border. Seven platoons of police force and nine magistrates have been deployed to maintain law and order, and prevent any further escalation.
According to sources, Andhra Pradesh police allegedly brought some people to the border check-post and attempted to enter Odisha territory. When Odisha officials tried to stop them, an altercation broke out between personnel and officials from both the states.
Koraput sub-collector Fabi Rasheed tried to calm the Andhra Pradesh police personnel, but the situation worsened after they allegedly confronted her and other Odisha officials. During the confrontation, people from the Andhra side allegedly removed a check-post, while some women allegedly damaged Odisha government property and engaged in a scuffle with the state police.
The situation resembled a tense standoff, with police personnel, officials and local residents involved in heated arguments and verbal exchanges. The Andhra Pradesh police and the people accompanying them later withdrew after being warned by Odisha officials.
The situation continues to remain tense in the border area. Senior police and administrative officials have been deployed to monitor developments.
Sub-collector Rasheed said the Andhra Pradesh police deliberately attempted to enter Odisha by breaking barricades and removing the check-post with the support of local people.
“We were on duty to maintain law and order in the area. However, the Andhra Pradesh police and the people accompanying them tried to disturb the peace and created chaos. They later returned. The situation is now under control, and we are closely monitoring the area,” she said.
Meanwhile, the BJD and Congress expressed concern over the face-off between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh police at Neredivalasa and questioned the silence of the Centre over the issue.
BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty questioned whether the Centre’s silence on Andhra Pradesh’s intrusion into Kotia stemmed from the fear that the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) might withdraw its support. Referring to the confrontation between the police forces of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, Mohanty said the Centre should intervene immediately to resolve the dispute.
President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das condemned the Andhra Pradesh government for its repeated intrusions and attitude of forcibly camping inside Odisha border. Das appealed to the people of Kotia to boycott the panchayat elections of the neighbouring state.