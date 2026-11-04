Odisha government committed to support children in care, says Dy CM Parida Pravati

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is committed to support the children in care at every stage and create an enabling environment for fulfilment of their dreams, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the state-level children’s festival ‘MAHAK-2026’, Parida said children should dream without limitations and pursue their aspirations with confidence.

Organised by the Odisha State Child Protection Society (OSCPS) under the Women and Child Development (WCD) department, the five-day festival brings together children from various child care institutions (CCIs) across the state to showcase their inherent talents, creativity and artistic abilities.

The deputy chief minister appreciated the talent, confidence and enthusiasm of the children and encouraged them to aspire for a bright and promising future. “Every child should be provided care and protection with dignity, equal opportunities and proper guidance,” Parida added.

She said the initiative reflected the state government’s unwavering commitment to ensure that every child received the necessary guidance, opportunities and encouragement to build a dignified, empowered and self-reliant future.

Addressing the function as the guest of honour, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan lauded the determination, enthusiasm and morale of the participating children.

On the occasion, the WCD department also unveiled its ‘Orphan Survey Report 2025’. A series of competitions, including dance, music, painting, debate and quiz will be organised during the festival, providing children a platform to express their creativity, develop their abilities and build confidence.

The first two days are being celebrated as ‘MAHAK’, focusing on creativity, arts and cultural expression, while the subsequent three days will feature ‘UTSAH’, dedicated to sports, enthusiasm and the holistic development of children’s talents.