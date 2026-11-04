Odisha: Thousands of women march to protest arrest of anti-liquor movement leader

UMERKOTE: Thousands of women took to the streets in Nabarangpur town on Tuesday protesting the arrest of CPI(M) leader Rajesh Jani who is spearheading the anti-liquor movement in the district.

Carrying sticks and batons, the women gheraoed the sub-collector’s office demanding Jani’s immediate and unconditional release from jail. Jani, who is also the advisor of Nabarangpur Nari Mahasangha, has been at the forefront of the ongoing anti-liquor movement in district. His arrest followed a series of legal notices issued by the administration due to apprehensions of breach of peace in the region.

Sub-collector Prakash Kumar Mishra said a notice had initially been issued to Jani under section 129 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). “Despite serving three consecutive notices, no response was received from him. Consequently, a warrant was issued on October 27,” he explained.

Following the warrant, Tentulikhunti police detained Jani on Monday evening and produced him before the sub-collector. However, when he refused to sign a peace bond undertaking not to disrupt public tranquillity, he was formally arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

The news of his arrest and imprisonment sparked widespread anger among local women’s groups. Gathering in massive numbers, the women agitators marched to the sub-collector’s office, shouting slogans against the administration and demanding Jani’s immediate release.