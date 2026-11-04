Over 300 students of Vedic college in jaundice grip: Biju Janata Dal

SAMBALPUR: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday painted a grim picture of a jaundice outbreak at the Vedic College and International School in Sambalpur, claiming that more than 300 students have been affected and several of them shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

These figures and the status of the students, however, could not be independently verified.

The party accused the local administration of failing to act against the institution and demanded immediate intervention to contain the outbreak. In a statement on Tuesday, BJD media coordinator Lenin Mohanty alleged that poor maintenance of the institution could have contributed to the outbreak, suspected to be linked to contaminated drinking water. He also questioned why the administration had not made the water testing report public despite receiving the findings. The BJD demanded that the local administration intervene immediately and take necessary steps to safeguard the students.

Preliminary reports suggest five students were earlier undergoing treatment at a hospital outside the district. Following the spread, the institution had issued a notice asking students to vacate the hostels and return home for quarantine. The exercise reportedly began on October 29, with the management also contacting students who had already left the hostels.

Eventually, a team from the office of the chief district medical and public health officer (CDM&PHO) visited the institution on October 30, inspected the premises and collected drinking water samples for laboratory examination.