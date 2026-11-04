Three drown in swollen rivers of Rayagada in Odisha, two bodies found

BERHAMPUR: Rising water levels in rivers following cyclone Arnab have claimed three lives in Rayagada district with rescue personnel retrieving bodies of two victims while a 14-year-old boy remains missing after being swept away by strong currents.
The body of Prabhat Kumar Pani (19), who had gone missing in the Nagavali river three days ago, was recovered by fire services personnel on Tuesday. Prabhat, who was staying with his maternal uncle in Rayagada for his studies, had gone to the river near Antariguda with his friends on Sunday. He was reportedly swept away by the strong currents while bathing.
Similarly, the body of an elderly woman, identified as B Pagadalu (63) of Katalaguda village under Gunupur municipality, was recovered from Vansadhara river on the day. She had gone missing on November 1 after entering the river to take bath.
Meanwhile, search operation is underway for 14-year-old Kani Khosala of Nuasahi in Rayagada town, who was swept away while bathing in Jhanjavati river near Ambaguda on Tuesday morning. Fire services personnel launched the search operation, but the boy remained untraced till the filing of this report.
In neighbouring Gajapati district, the search for a 52-year-old man who went missing in Mahendratanaya river following cyclone Arnab has been suspended after four days, leaving his family members to arrange a private rescue team at their own expense.
The missing man, Pitambar Badhiasahu of Jirang village under Rayagada block, had gone to the swollen river for his usual bath on October 30. However, he was swept away in the strong current.
Following the incident, the block administration deployed ODRAF and fire services personnel to carry out search operation for four days. However, despite extensive efforts, Pitambar could not be traced. With the cyclone Murasu posing a fresh threat, the administration has withdrawn the rescue teams and redeployed them to other vulnerable areas as part of emergency preparedness.
Sources said the missing man’s family has now hired a private rescue team using its own money to continue the search operation.