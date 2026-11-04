Three drown in swollen rivers of Rayagada in Odisha, two bodies found

BERHAMPUR: Rising water levels in rivers following cyclone Arnab have claimed three lives in Rayagada district with rescue personnel retrieving bodies of two victims while a 14-year-old boy remains missing after being swept away by strong currents.

The body of Prabhat Kumar Pani (19), who had gone missing in the Nagavali river three days ago, was recovered by fire services personnel on Tuesday. Prabhat, who was staying with his maternal uncle in Rayagada for his studies, had gone to the river near Antariguda with his friends on Sunday. He was reportedly swept away by the strong currents while bathing.

Similarly, the body of an elderly woman, identified as B Pagadalu (63) of Katalaguda village under Gunupur municipality, was recovered from Vansadhara river on the day. She had gone missing on November 1 after entering the river to take bath.

Meanwhile, search operation is underway for 14-year-old Kani Khosala of Nuasahi in Rayagada town, who was swept away while bathing in Jhanjavati river near Ambaguda on Tuesday morning. Fire services personnel launched the search operation, but the boy remained untraced till the filing of this report.