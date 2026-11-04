Two women cross swollen stream on excavator to take meds to villagers stranded near Daringibadi in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Undeterred by floodwaters and washed-away roads, two women—an auxiliary nurse midwife and a master bookkeeper—in Ganjam risked their lives to ensure essential services and relief reached villagers stranded in a remote area near Daringibadi border on Tuesday.

The health worker the master bookkeeper associated with a self-help group braved a swollen stream near Gazalbadi in Sorada block by boarding a heavy excavator to cross the turbulent waters.

A video capturing their daring journey has surfaced, highlighting the extraordinary commitment of frontline workers who are discharging their duties braving hazardous conditions in the aftermath of cyclone Arnab. With no motorable road to Gazalbadi and the fast-flowing stream blocking their way, the two women took the unconventional route, determined to distribute medicines on the other side.

They approached the operator of the excavator engaged at the site and he agreed. The women’s action drew high appreciation from the people at the spot.