CM Mohan Charan Majhi meets HM Amit Shah, discusses post-cyclone relief measures

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday met Union Home and Cooperation minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed the post-cyclone situation in the state, ongoing relief and restoration measures and long-term strategies to strengthen disaster management infrastructure.

The meeting took place on the second day of Majhi’s two-day visit to the national capital. The chief minister had attended the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Exhibition 2026 on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Majhi said he had a courtesy meeting with Shah during his Delhi visit. They held detailed discussions on the situation following the recent cyclone, relief and rehabilitation measures and strengthening infrastructure to ensure a more effective and sustainable response to natural disasters in the coming years.

Majhi also expressed gratitude to the Union minister for the Centre’s prompt assistance and continued cooperation in disaster management.

The meeting assumes significance as Odisha continues its post-cyclone restoration and relief operations following cyclone Arnab which affected several districts of the state. The state government has announced a relief package for affected families and farmers, while restoration of essential services and assessment of damage are also underway.