College student targets Odisha Gramin Bank for for second robbery in two months, held

ROURKELA: Sundargarh Sadar police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old youth while he was allegedly attempting to rob the Kandabahal branch of Odisha Gramin Bank for the second time in two months. Police also arrested two of his accomplices and also detained a juvenile allegedly involved with them in the crime.

The main accused, Gourav Majhi of Lefripada, had looted Rs 2.82 lakh from the same bank at gunpoint, with his face covered by a mask, on September 7. He studied in Bhedabahal College in Kandabahal area and stayed in a private hostel in the locality.

Sundargarh SP Amritpal Kaur said that while the investigation into the earlier robbery was underway, police received information on Tuesday afternoon about another loot attempt at the same branch. She said both incidents followed the same pattern. Teams from Sadar, Town and Bhasma police stations swiftly cordoned off the area and arrested Majhi.

The SP said Majhi claimed he had borrowed a camera worth around Rs 50,000 from a friend and rented it out to another person, who subsequently fled with it. Unable to repay the cost of the camera, he planned to rob the bank, she said.