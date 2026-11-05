Eight-member Central team inspects cyclone damage in Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: An eight-member Central team on Wednesday visited Ganjam district to assess the extensive damage caused by cyclone Arnab and the subsequent floods, particularly to standing crops, irrigation infrastructure, roads and electricity networks.

The team, led by joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Ravi Shankar, began its field assessment at Achili village in Purushottampur block, a day after inspecting flood-ravaged areas in neighbouring Gajapati district.

In Ganjam, the team inspected standing paddy crops, many of which were nearing harvest when the floods struck. The members interacted with affected farmers to understand the extent of crop losses and the difficulties they were facing.

The team also inspected several lift irrigation points and breaches along Rushikulya river embankment where floodwaters had spilled into vast stretches of agricultural land, damaging crops and disrupting farming activities. The members also visited several locations where bridges had been damaged and roads washed away by the swollen rivers.

Before setting out on the field inspection, the Central team held discussions with district officials to review the damage assessment. Ganjam collector V Keerthi Vasan presented a detailed account of the destruction, supported by photographs and videos documenting the impact of the cyclone and floods.

Earlier on Tuesday, the team inspected washed-away bridges at Makapada in R Udayagiri block and Gundriguda in Mohana besides the damaged Khariguda culvert and a stretch of the national highway near Ledabandha in Gajapati district.