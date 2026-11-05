Odisha CM welcomes Rs 14,500 crore VGF scheme for energy storage projects

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday welcomed the Union cabinet’s approval of a Rs 14,500-crore viability gap funding (VGF) scheme for developing grid-scale energy storage capacity, describing it as a major step towards strengthening renewable energy infrastructure and ensuring round-the-clock power supply.

The announcement comes a day after Odisha secured investment proposals worth Rs 1.17 lakh crore for clean energy projects with a proposed generation capacity of 11,742 MW, including pumped storage projects with a combined capacity of 7,200 MW involving a proposed investment of Rs 48,863 crore, at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Exhibition 2026 in New Delhi.

Taking to X, Majhi said the initiative, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will support Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) and emerging storage technologies. The scheme will facilitate greater integration of renewable energy into the power grid while ensuring reliable and affordable round-the-clock electricity supply, he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the emphasis on domestic content in battery storage systems, saying it would promote indigenous manufacturing, reduce import dependence and strengthen India’s energy security and self-reliance.

Deputy chief minister and Energy minister KV Singh Deo also welcomed the decision, saying Odisha, committed to energy innovation and sustainable development, was prepared to contribute meaningfully to the national mission.