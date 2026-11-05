Odisha govt announces pay increase for in-charge principals of aided colleges

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to provide monthly financial incentives ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 to in-charge principals of aided colleges depending on their places of posting and geographical location.

A proposal to this effect was approved by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday. The state government will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 6 crore annually for the purpose.

The decision is expected to encourage college teachers to take up the responsibility of heading institutions, particularly those located in distant and remote areas. It will benefit in-charge principals of around 641 colleges under the 488 and 662 categories of private aided educational institutions across the state.

As per the approved proposal, in-charge principals posted in their home districts or developed urban areas will receive a monthly incentive of Rs 5,000. Those posted outside their home districts will be eligible for Rs 7,000 per month.

Similarly, principals posted at locations 300 km away from their home districts or residences will receive Rs 9,000 per month. If posted in geographically remote and inaccessible areas, the in-charge principal concerned will get a monthly incentive of Rs 10,000.

The category of remote and difficult postings will be determined by a committee, according to the government announcement, said the office of the chief minister.

The new incentive structure is aimed at addressing the reluctance among college teachers to assume the additional responsibility of heading colleges located far from their home districts, thereby ensuring smooth administration and continuity of academic activities in aided colleges.

The decision will come into effect from the date of publication of the relevant government notification.