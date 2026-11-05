Odisha govt hikes advocates’ welfare assistance to Rs 9 lakh

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has enhanced the financial assistance to advocates with 30 years of professional experience to Rs 9 lakh from the existing assistance of Rs 4.5 lakh.

This was announced by Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan. The financial assistance will be provided to advocates and their families under the Odisha Advocates’ Welfare Fund by amending the Odisha Advocates’ Welfare Fund Act, 1987, providing greater social security to members of the legal fraternity.

Those with 20 years of practice will receive Rs 6 lakh while advocates with 10 years and five years of experience will be eligible for Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, respectively. Advocates with less than five years of practice will also be entitled to Rs 1.5 lakh, exclusively in the event of death.

The revision follows a memorandum submitted by the Odisha State Bar Council to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in August, seeking enhancement of welfare assistance up to Rs 9 lakh for advocates and their families during times of distress.

The proposal was subsequently taken up by the Odisha Advocates’ Welfare Fund Trust Committee. The Law department has notified the amendment to the schedule of the 1987 Act, exercising its powers under the relevant provisions of the legislation.

The enhancement is aimed at providing greater financial protection to advocates and their dependants, particularly families facing financial hardship following the death of a practising lawyer.

In June this year, the state government had increased its annual contribution to the welfare fund from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore.