Odisha govt transfers executive officer of Aska municipality after massive flooding

BERHAMPUR: The state government on Wednesday transferred executive officer (EO) of Aska municipality Rajesh Kumar Mohapatra. The urban area bore the brunt of the massive flood under impact of cyclone Arnab triggered rainfall.

The transfer order was issued by the Housing and Urban Development department. Mohapatra was directed to join the department immediately. However, no reasons were stated for the immediate transfer.

According to the official order, the Ganjam collector has been asked to assign the additional charge of EO of Aska Municipality to another officer from the district to ensure that the post does not remain vacant. The officer will continue to discharge the responsibilities until a regular appointment is made.

The move comes days after large parts of Aska town were inundated following torrential rainfall triggered by cyclone Arnab. Several low-lying areas witnessed waterlogging of up to 10 feet, disrupting normal life and leaving residents struggling to cope with the situation.

Sources said the municipality authorities had received advance warning about the impending heavy rainfall but allegedly failed to take adequate precautionary measures to prevent urban flooding. Residents were also reportedly dissatisfied with the civic body’s response in the aftermath of the deluge, particularly over the failure to address their immediate needs.

The situation triggered public anger with residents reportedly venting their frustration against the Aska MLA. Sources also indicated that a heated exchange allegedly took place between the legislator and the EO over the handling of the crisis.