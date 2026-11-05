Search for landslide victims in Odisha halted, kin told to plan symbolic last rites

BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI: The search for 10 villagers missing after a devastating landslide wiped out Gidipabali village on the border of Kandhamal and Ganjam districts has been suspended indefinitely, leaving their families to prepare for symbolic last rites without the bodies of their loved ones.

The decision to suspend the operation was taken following a joint discussion between the collectors of Kandhamal and Ganjam, recommendations from the rescue teams and consultations with the affected villagers, whom the administration met at a shelter camp in Kandhamal’s G Udaygiri. Worsening weather conditions and forecasts of further rainfall prompted the authorities to halt the search from Wednesday.

Officials said with massive boulders and heaps of mud covering the village and the threat of fresh landslides looming, the administration decided against risking more lives in an increasingly dangerous rescue operation. Four days of intensive efforts by multiple rescue agencies have yielded bodies of only two of the 12 missing villagers.

No fresh recovery was made till Tuesday, further diminishing hopes of locating the remaining 10 missing persons. Their families were informed that symbolic last rites will be performed in accordance with social and religious customs.

Ganjam collector V Keerthi Vasan said the search was suspended in view of the possibility of further rainfall and the threat of fresh landslides in the vulnerable hilly terrain. Any decision on resuming the operation will be taken after reviewing the situation and assessing the safety of rescue personnel.

On Tuesday, a high-level meeting was held at Kilipanga relief camp in G Udayagiri block. It was attended by Vasan, Kandhamal collector Vedbhusan, SP Ranendra Prasad, Baliguda sub-collector Pranita Das and PD Shambhunath Nandi. Officials of the NDRF, ODRAF, fire services, railways and other departments also participated.