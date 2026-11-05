Search for landslide victims in Odisha halted, kin told to plan symbolic last rites

BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI: The search for 10 villagers missing after a devastating landslide wiped out Gidipabali village on the border of Kandhamal and Ganjam districts has been suspended indefinitely, leaving their families to prepare for symbolic last rites without the bodies of their loved ones.
The decision to suspend the operation was taken following a joint discussion between the collectors of Kandhamal and Ganjam, recommendations from the rescue teams and consultations with the affected villagers, whom the administration met at a shelter camp in Kandhamal’s G Udaygiri. Worsening weather conditions and forecasts of further rainfall prompted the authorities to halt the search from Wednesday.
Officials said with massive boulders and heaps of mud covering the village and the threat of fresh landslides looming, the administration decided against risking more lives in an increasingly dangerous rescue operation. Four days of intensive efforts by multiple rescue agencies have yielded bodies of only two of the 12 missing villagers.
No fresh recovery was made till Tuesday, further diminishing hopes of locating the remaining 10 missing persons. Their families were informed that symbolic last rites will be performed in accordance with social and religious customs.
Ganjam collector V Keerthi Vasan said the search was suspended in view of the possibility of further rainfall and the threat of fresh landslides in the vulnerable hilly terrain. Any decision on resuming the operation will be taken after reviewing the situation and assessing the safety of rescue personnel.
On Tuesday, a high-level meeting was held at Kilipanga relief camp in G Udayagiri block. It was attended by Vasan, Kandhamal collector Vedbhusan, SP Ranendra Prasad, Baliguda sub-collector Pranita Das and PD Shambhunath Nandi. Officials of the NDRF, ODRAF, fire services, railways and other departments also participated.
They discussed the progress of the operation, potential risks and the future course of action. The officials subsequently held detailed discussions with the affected families, explaining the difficulties in continuing the search and exploring rehabilitation arrangements.
The administration assured the affected families that those willing to settle in Ganjam would initially be provided temporary accommodation followed by permanent houses. The government announced that an ex gratia assistance of `4 lakh each will be handed over to the bereaved families.
PORTION OF NH-326A CAVES IN
Berhampur: In another infrastructure failure in the aftermath of cyclone Arnab, a portion of NH-326A caved in near Rajpur river bridge under Rayagada block of Gajapati district on Wednesday morning. A large crater developed in the middle of the highway after a section of the road suddenly sank, reportedly due to the strong flow of floodwater in the area over the past few days.
The continuous heavy rainfall triggered by the cyclone had caused flooding, with the surging water reportedly weakening the road structure. Following the incident, police and administrative officials reached the spot and stopped vehicular movement on the affected stretch as a precautionary measure. Several vehicles were stranded on both sides of the damaged stretch, while connectivity between Rayagada and Mohana was severely affected. Police personnel have been deployed at the site to alert commuters and regulate traffic. Locals have urged the administration to undertake repair work on a war footing to restore normal traffic.