30-year-old man shot dead over fly ash disposal dispute in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: A 30-year-old man was reportedly shot dead following a clash over disposal of fly ash at Barobaga village under Bhasma police limits in Sundargarh district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Neti of Barobaga. The incident took place near the Darlipali fly ash dyke of NTPC’s power plant, around 130 km from Rourkela. Sources said the murder took place over business rivalry for disposal of fly ash.

Sundargarh SP Amritpal Kaur said as per preliminary information, the incident occurred around 6.30 pm during a clash between two groups. “Members of one group were present near the office of an NGO when their rivals arrived at the spot and a clash ensued. During the clash, firing took place and one person died,” she said.

Sources said a group of youths had recently established the office of an NGO named Regional Initiative for Social Empowerment (RISE) at Barobaga village. The youths owing allegiance to RISE were reportedly eyeing business share in transportation of fly ash from the dyke of Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC.

On Thursday evening, the rival group comprising some truck operators arrived at the NGO office and the two sides reportedly had a heated exchange of words, leading to the deadly clash.

On being informed, Bhasma police reached Barobaga village and rushed Sunil to Sundargarh Government Medical College and Hospital, about 30 km from the crime spot. However, he succumbed after reaching the hospital.

While Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh demanded immediate arrest of the culprits, the SP said all the border exit points have been sealed and a manhunt is underway to nab the assailants. Further investigation is on to ascertain the exact reason behind the crime.