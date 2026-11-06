AINU launches specialised kidney and urology hospital in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) has launched its super speciality hospital in Bhubaneswar.

AINU is part of Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH) network and aggressively expanding presence across India. Commenting on the launch, AHH chairman Vishal Bali said, “Odisha has a growing demand for specialised kidney and urological services. This new centre brings advanced treatment under one roof, reinforcing our commitment to make world-class healthcare accessible and affordable across India.”

As per the ICMR-INDIAB study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, impaired kidney function affects 3.2 per cent of the national adult population. Odisha is among the states with a higher prevalence rate of 6 pc or more, officials said. Highlighting the urgent need for early detection and specialised treatment, they said the above findings underlined the critical importance of strengthening kidney health awareness and screening.

“Our goal in Bhubaneswar is to bridge this gap by offering comprehensive, specialized care backed by experienced clinicians and cutting-edge diagnostic infrastructure,” Bali said.

The Bhubaneswar facility is the AINU’s eighth hospital nationwide. Chief executive officer Sandeep Guduru said their entry into Bhubaneswar was a major milestone in their growth journey.

“Dedicated centres of excellence play a vital role in elevating standards of care and building patient trust. By bringing clinical expertise and operational excellence to Odisha, we aim to establish a trusted healthcare destination for patients across eastern India,” he added.