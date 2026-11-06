Odisha: Asika BJP MLA lands in soup after IAS officer files complaint for death threat

BERHAMPUR: BJP MLA from Asika Saroj Kumar Padhi found himself embroiled in controversy after the chief development officer (CDO) of Ganjam Zilla Parishad, Sameer Kumar Jena, lodged a police complaint on Thursday, accusing him of misbehaviour, criminal intimidation and obstructing government work.

While Padhi termed the incident a misunderstanding between the two, the Ganjam OAS Association threw its weight behind the officer and demanded action against the MLA.

In his complaint, Jena, a 2022-batch IAS officer, alleged that the MLA had threatened to kill him during an altercation in the office chamber of Asika municipality executive officer (EO) Rajesh Mohapatra on November 3. The MLA entered the chamber along with Mohapatra and asked the others present to leave. He then confronted Jena over the distribution of relief materials to flood-affected people, the complaint stated.

The CDO explained that relief materials had been arranged by the Steel and Mines Minister and distributed among beneficiaries following telephonic instructions from the minister. However, his explanation reportedly irked the MLA, who asserted that he was the minister in Asika and that nothing moved without his consent, the complaint alleged.

Jena reportedly told the MLA to take up the matter directly with the minister, as he had merely followed official instructions. However, Padhi allegedly continued shouting at him and accused him of creating disturbances in the area, Jena said.

The CDO further alleged that the MLA threatened to assault and kill him. The legislator’s personal security officer advised him to leave the premises, following which he walked out of the office. He claimed that the entire incident had been captured on CCTV cameras and urged the police to examine the footage to establish what had transpired.