Odisha CM assures all assistance to flood-hit Ganjam district

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday assured all possible assistance to flood-hit Ganjam district and directed Revenue minister Suresh Pujari to ensure full relief to affected people and expedite the restoration of damaged infrastructure.

Majhi gave the assurance during a meeting with MLAs from Ganjam district in the presence of Pujari and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development minister Gokulananda Mallik at Lok Seva Bhawan.

The legislators apprised the chief minister of the extensive damage caused by cyclone Arnab and subsequent floods in the district and highlighted the difficulties faced by the people. They requested Majhi to provide immediate relief to the affected people and the urgent need for restoration of damaged infrastructures.

The chief minister assured that he will ensure that the affected people do not face hardship. He also informed the legislators that the damage inflicted by the cyclone-induced heavy rains and floods in Ganjam and other districts have been discussed in details with the central team that visited the affected district to assess the loss and destruction by the calamity.