Odisha farmer ends life over crop loss due to floods caused by cyclone Arnab

BERHAMPUR: Another farmer of Ganjam allegedly died by suicide after his standing crops were damaged in the recent floods triggered by cyclone Arnab in the district.
The deceased was identified as 34-year-old Bulu Malik of Sadabrata Nuagaon under Baliasara panchayat in Kabisuryanagar block. The incident comes four days after a farmer of Sheragada block allegedly ended his life over crop loss due to the floods.
According to reports, Malik had cultivated paddy and vegetable crops on his farmland. However, a major portion of his crops was reportedly destroyed in the recent floods. He was said to have been under severe mental distress following the agricultural losses.
At around 10 pm on Wednesday night, he allegedly attempted to die by suicide by consuming pesticide at his home. Family members rushed him to Kabisuryanagar hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur. However, he succumbed during treatment.
Police said the deceased’s body will be handed over to his family after postmortem. Though crop loss is suspected to have driven Malik to take the extreme step, the exact circumstances are yet to be established. Further investigation is underway.
Earlier on November 1, 65-year-old farmer Arjun Panda of Bakilikana village under Dengapadar panchayat in Sheragada block had allegedly consumed pesticide at his residence after losing his entire paddy and vegetable crops to floodwaters. He later died in the hospital.
Meanwhile, the Ganjam unit of the Odisha Krushak Sabha staged demonstration in front of the district collector’s office on Wednesday demanding adequate compensation and financial assistance for farmers who suffered extensive crop losses due to cyclone Arnab and the subsequent floods.
The agitators submitted a six-point memorandum addressed to the chief minister through the collector, seeking immediate relief for affected farming families. They also demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation for the families of farmers who died by suicide following the cyclone.