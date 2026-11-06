Odisha farmer ends life over crop loss due to floods caused by cyclone Arnab

BERHAMPUR: Another farmer of Ganjam allegedly died by suicide after his standing crops were damaged in the recent floods triggered by cyclone Arnab in the district.

The deceased was identified as 34-year-old Bulu Malik of Sadabrata Nuagaon under Baliasara panchayat in Kabisuryanagar block. The incident comes four days after a farmer of Sheragada block allegedly ended his life over crop loss due to the floods.

According to reports, Malik had cultivated paddy and vegetable crops on his farmland. However, a major portion of his crops was reportedly destroyed in the recent floods. He was said to have been under severe mental distress following the agricultural losses.

At around 10 pm on Wednesday night, he allegedly attempted to die by suicide by consuming pesticide at his home. Family members rushed him to Kabisuryanagar hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur. However, he succumbed during treatment.

Police said the deceased’s body will be handed over to his family after postmortem. Though crop loss is suspected to have driven Malik to take the extreme step, the exact circumstances are yet to be established. Further investigation is underway.