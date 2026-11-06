Odisha: Five of family found buried in Gidapabali landslip debris

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR: Bodies of five members of a family, including four children buried beneath massive boulders, were recovered from landslide-hit Gidapabali village in Ganjam, in a major breakthrough in the six-day-long rescue operation on Thursday. The official toll in the tragic incident has now risen to seven.

The deceased were identified as Bhumika Pradhan (22), Bijay Pradhan (15), Bagri Pradhan (14), Aruna Pradhan (7) and Bijaylaxmi Pradhan (6). Their identities were confirmed in the presence of family members.

Respecting the wishes of the bereaved families, the last rites of all five victims were performed at the rescue site. The administration has assured all possible assistance to the surviving family members, including rehabilitation support as per government norms.

While two bodies had been recovered earlier, another six persons remain missing out of the 13 reported trapped in the landslide.

Suspended for a day amid mounting difficulties and concerns over the safety of rescuers, the search operation resumed on Thursday with an 80-member team of the rescue personnel.

Kandhamal collector Ved Bhushan said improving weather conditions helped accelerate the rescue operation, with fresh landslides subsiding in the area. Around 100 personnel from the fire services, ODRAF, NDRF and the administrations of Ganjam and Kandhamal districts are now engaged in the search.