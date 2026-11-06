Odisha govt to conduct vulnerability study of landslide-prone areas

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to collaborate with disaster-prone states and national experts for a comprehensive vulnerability study on landslide and draft a robust mitigation plan.

The urgency for the exercise has stemmed from the alarming increase in landslide incidence in many parts of the state during monsoon or heavy rainfall and storms.

Special relief commissioner (SRC) Rajesh Prabhakar Patil said the recent landslides in Ganjam and Kandhamal under the impact of cyclone Arnab have underlined the importance of vulnerability mapping.

“We are already in talks with experts from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and will soon rope in experts from Geological Survey of India (GSI), National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) and other premier institutions having expertise in the field for the vulnerability mapping in view of landslide-related hazards,” he said.

The SRC said they will also propose the government for permanent shifting of people residing in high-risk hilltop and foothill areas to safer places in plains to prevent loss of life and property in landslides.

Meanwhile, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has started a study of the landslide cases of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and North East states. The Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM) department is also coordinating with other departments for the purpose.

On Thursday, senior officials from Panchayati Raj department and Fire Services called for permanent shifting of people from landslide-prone areas, during a meeting of state authorities with the central team. Considering the threat to such habitations and difficulties faced by the administration in mobilising resources to such locations, steps in this direction should be expedited at the earliest, they said.