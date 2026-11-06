Odisha, Japanese city to sign friendship pact on Nov 11

BHUBANESWAR: A high-level delegation from Tottori prefecture of Japan led by its Governor Shinji Hirai will be visiting Odisha from November 10 to 12 to explore cooperation in industry, trade, investment, skill development, tourism and culture.

Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education minister Sampad Chandra Swain said Governor Hirai will have a bilateral meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for building long-term institutional and business partnerships between Odisha and Tottori.

The state will sign a friendship and cooperation agreement with Tottori prefecture at the State Convention Centre in Bhubaneswar on November 11. The agreement will establish a framework for collaboration in economic exchanges, tourism, culture, environment, personnel and youth exchanges.

\Two institutions MoUs are also scheduled to be exchanged, one between Startup Odisha and director of industries, Tottori and the other between the World Trade Centre and Tottori prefecture, Swain said.

The delegation will include Tottori chief secretary Toshiki Endo, senior officials, members of the prefectural assembly, business representatives and students. They will visit the Startup Odisha at O-Hub, Central Tool Room and Training Centre and Indo-Nissan manufacturing facility in Khurda.