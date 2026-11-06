Odisha seeks over Rs 2,500 crore central aid for cyclone, Rs 10,000 crore spl package

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has sought a preliminary financial assistance of Rs 2,526 crore from Centre for immediate relief, restoration and reconstruction of infrastructure damaged by cyclone Arnab and subsequent floods in Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts.

The state has also demanded a special package of Rs 10,000 crore for long-term measures to address recurring cyclone and flood-related problems in the three districts. This was informed by special relief commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil on Thursday after a wrap-up meeting of the central inter-ministerial team with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan.

Patil said the state government has sought central assistance for immediate relief and restoration as well as durable infrastructure to reduce the impact of recurring natural disasters keeping Ganjam district in focus as it has sustained maximum damage. The government will submit a memorandum to the Union Home ministry after consolidating damage reports from all departments.

The eight-member central inter-ministerial team (IMT) led by Ravi Shankar, joint secretary in the Home ministry, which visited the affected areas on November 3 and 4 to assess the extent of damage held discussions with the chief minister on the day.

Majhi told the central team that Odisha’s development activities were frequently disrupted by cyclones, floods and heatwaves.

He urged the team to recommend assistance not only for immediate relief and reconstruction but also for permanent measures to build cyclone and flood resilient infrastructure and minimise future losses.