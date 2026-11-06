Odisha to host eco-retreats at eight locations

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to organise eco-retreats at eight destinations in different parts of the state this season.

They are Konark, Sonapur beach, Daringbadi, Talamali, Kolab, Hirakud, Satkosia and Kusumbandh. Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Thursday chaired a review meeting to assess preparations for the upcoming eco-retreats.

She stressed focus on tourist safety and healthcare arrangements, besides installation of CCTV surveillance systems, adequate security arrangements and availability of paramedic and basic healthcare facilities at the eco-retreat sites to ensure safety and well-being of visitors.

During the meeting, Parida also laid emphasis on local employment, stating that it must remain a key priority in planning and operation of the eco-retreats. She directed officials to ensure local youth and communities were given adequate employment opportunities and they were actively involved in various tourism-related activities.

Parida also stressed the need for reliable power supply, proper road connectivity and adequate supporting infrastructure at all identified locations. She said there should be well-planned operational arrangements to ensure seamless and comfortable experience for the tourists.

Highlighting the potential of adventure tourism, she called for introducing adventure sports and recreational activities wherever feasible. The deputy CM further underscored the need to showcase Odisha’s rich cultural heritage through local art, traditions and cultural experiences. Engagement of local artisans, craftsmen and entrepreneurs was identified as important components of the initiative to strengthen local economy.

“The eco-retreats should go beyond providing accommodation and emerge as holistic tourism experiences that promote Odisha’s natural beauty, cultural identity, adventure potential and local livelihoods,” Parida said.

The meeting focused on ensuring quality tourism infrastructure, seamless operations, enhanced visitor experiences and meaningful participation of local communities in the state’s growing tourism ecosystem.