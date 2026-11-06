Retain BLOs engaged during SIR for gram panchayat, ULB polls: BJD

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Thursday demanded that BLOs engaged during SIR be retained for door-to-door survey for the 2027 panchayat and ULB polls to maintain continuity, local familiarity and effective coordination at the field-level.

In a memorandum to state election commissioner (SEC) Madhusudan Padhi, the BJD said during the meeting of the political parties held on October 6, it had informed that BLOs engaged by the ECI during the SIR would undertake door-to-door survey for preparation of electoral rolls for panchayat and ULB polls.

The memorandum pointed out that in certain urban areas, particularly under the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) jurisdiction, new BLOs have been engaged. “Such changes may affect field-level coordination, verification of voter details and communication with representatives of recognised political parties,” it added.

The BJD also demanded that the door-to-door survey being undertaken from October 26 to November 7 be extended by 15 days in view of the flood situation.