22-year-old youth killed in gunfire and bomb assault in Bhubaneswar; police probe on

BHUBANESWAR: A 22-year-old youth was allegedly shot dead by the miscreants in a late-night attack involving both gunfire and a bomb assault in the Bhubaneswar.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Nayak, a resident of Haldipadia Basti under Laxmisagar police station limits.

The incident occurred on Cuttack road in Bomikhal around 3 am. After the incident Police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to Capital Hospital.

Acting on a complaint from the family, Laxmisagar police registered a murder case and launched an investigation. Officers recovered an empty cartridge and fragments of the exploded bomb from the scene.

Around 5.30 am, a team led by Police Commissioner S Devdatta Singh visited the site and inspected it.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the locality. Investigators suspect the killing may be linked to a drug-related dispute, though previous enmity is also being looked into as a possible motive.

Police Commissioner S Devdatta Singh said, "Based on the family’s complaint, we have detained two suspects. They have named the accused involved in the crime. More clarity will emerge after further investigation."

The victim’s father Shankar Nayak claimed six to seven persons were involved in the murder. He demanded to nab all the accused at the earliest and initiate strictest action against them.