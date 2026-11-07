Ex-BJD MP faces EOW raids over fund collection from truckers to pay Naxals

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch on Friday said it was investigating former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP N Bhaskar Rao for collecting funds running into crores of rupees from truck owners in Rayagada district towards payment of protection money to Left Wing Extremists (LWEs).

The EOW conducted raids at 11 locations in Odisha linked to three persons, including Rao and his son, for alleged misappropriation of about Rs 60 crore belonging to the Rayagada Truck Owners’ Association. All three accused have been office-bearers of the truck owners’ body since 2003.

According to the agency, the prime accused, in connivance with other office-bearers, had been collecting money from truck owners since 2005 under different heads, including payments to Naxals to ensure the safe movement of transport trucks when the district was affected by LWE activities.

The huge collections were made without proper accounting or issuance of receipts. It is further alleged that the misappropriated funds were diverted to various private business ventures, including logistics, trading, mining and real estate companies, it said.

On Friday, multiple teams of the agency conducted simultaneous searches at properties belonging to Rao, his son Krishna Chaitanya and their associate Manmadha Rao in Rayagada. Besides the truck owners’ association office in Rayagada, 10 private companies in Bhubaneswar and one in Rayagada also came under the scanner.

Searches were carried out at Sri Aditya Industries Private Limited in the capital’s Forest Park area, Arun Power Project Limited in Baramunda, Ari Aditya Logistics Private Limited and Sri Aditya Trading & Marketing Private Limited in Bhimpur, Shree Balaji Real Estates & Agri Developers and Sri Aditya Real Estate & Agri Developers in Mancheswar Industrial Estate.