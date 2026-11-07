Odisha rolls out Dakshyata Vikas Yojana, issues guidelines for scheme

BHUBANESWAR: Weeks after the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved the Dakshyata Vikas Yojana, a flagship skill development scheme with an outlay of Rs 450 crore, the government has notified the new scheme and issued a set of guidelines for its smooth rollout in Odisha.

“The scheme will remain operational for three years from 2026-27 FY to 2028-29 FY, unless otherwise extended or modified by the government,” the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department has stated in the notification.

The scheme aims to create a skilled, employable, industry-ready and future-ready workforce by strengthening the skilling ecosystem through quality training, enhanced industry engagement, institutional capacity building and improved livelihood opportunities for youth across the state.

Placement-linked short-term training and digital skilling in emerging fields such as AI, cloud computing, data analytics and cyber security will be provided to the youth. Special focus will be placed on women, SCs, STs, PVTGs and other marginalised communities, youth from aspirational and underserved regions, school and college dropouts, unemployed youth and candidates aspiring for overseas employment.

The scheme will also support targeted projects for vulnerable groups including persons with disabilities, jail inmates and transgender persons.

The initiative is expected to benefit approximately 4.20 lakh youth, contributing to the development of an inclusive, industry-responsive and sustainable skilling ecosystem in Odisha.

As per the guidelines, short-term skilling, overseas placement oriented training and digital skilling will be the major components of the scheme. In 2026-27 (current FY), the SDTE department plans to train around 1.25 lakh youths under the scheme.