Odisha rolls out Dakshyata Vikas Yojana, issues guidelines for scheme

BHUBANESWAR: Weeks after the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved the Dakshyata Vikas Yojana, a flagship skill development scheme with an outlay of Rs 450 crore, the government has notified the new scheme and issued a set of guidelines for its smooth rollout in Odisha.
“The scheme will remain operational for three years from 2026-27 FY to 2028-29 FY, unless otherwise extended or modified by the government,” the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department has stated in the notification.
The scheme aims to create a skilled, employable, industry-ready and future-ready workforce by strengthening the skilling ecosystem through quality training, enhanced industry engagement, institutional capacity building and improved livelihood opportunities for youth across the state.
Placement-linked short-term training and digital skilling in emerging fields such as AI, cloud computing, data analytics and cyber security will be provided to the youth. Special focus will be placed on women, SCs, STs, PVTGs and other marginalised communities, youth from aspirational and underserved regions, school and college dropouts, unemployed youth and candidates aspiring for overseas employment.
The scheme will also support targeted projects for vulnerable groups including persons with disabilities, jail inmates and transgender persons.
The initiative is expected to benefit approximately 4.20 lakh youth, contributing to the development of an inclusive, industry-responsive and sustainable skilling ecosystem in Odisha.
As per the guidelines, short-term skilling, overseas placement oriented training and digital skilling will be the major components of the scheme. In 2026-27 (current FY), the SDTE department plans to train around 1.25 lakh youths under the scheme.
This includes digital skilling of one lakh youth, short-term skilling of 25,000 youths and overseas placement oriented training for another 5,000.
Skill hubs will be established in higher education institutions to offer placement-linked National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) aligned courses to students alongside academic programmes. The project implementing agencies (PIAs) engaged for imparting the skill training to youths will submit proposals for demand-driven job roles with demonstrated employment potential or such such job roles as identified by the government time to time.
The PIAs will ensure the trained candidates are assessed and certified in a timely manner. They will also ensure placement for certified candidates within three months from the date of certification and will also provide post-placement support, wherever required to enhance employment outcomes.
The directorate of Skill Development and Employment (DSDE), Odisha is the nodal agency for implementation of the scheme with support from the directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTE&T) and the World Skill Centre (WSC).