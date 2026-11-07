Odisha: SEWA, Bagchi skill institute soon

BHUBANESWAR: The Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), in collaboration with Bagchi Foundation, is set to establish Kaushalya - The SEWA-Bagchi Skill Institute for Women Workers, at Ahmedabad in Gujarat, with the aim of empowering women workers in the informal economy through skill development and livelihood opportunities.

Bagchi Foundation has been founded by noted philanthropists Susmita Bagchi and Subroto Bagchi. Subroto Bagchi is also the co-founder of Mindtree and former chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA).

The announcement was made on Monday on the occasion of International Day of Women Workers in the Informal Economy. The occasion also saw SEWA pay tribute to its visionary founder, Ela Bhatt, for her lifelong contribution towards securing voice, visibility and recognition for women workers in the informal sector.

The proposed institute aims to provide international-standard skill training to around 50,000 women over the next 10 years, helping them become economically self-reliant, confident and capable of leading a life of dignity. Besides vocational training, the institute will focus on digital and financial literacy, essential life skills, physical and mental well-being and personality development.

The campus, designed by HCP Design, Planning and Management, with Shaan Patel as the lead architect, will feature modern learning facilities and residential spaces to support the holistic development of trainees. ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore, will serve as the technical and knowledge partner, contributing to the institute’s skill training framework.

SEWA representative Reema Nanavaty said the initiative will enable young women to lead lives of dignity and self-respect.

Susmita Bagchi said the SEWA-Bagchi collaboration will become a powerful force for change and transform the lives of thousands of young women and subsequent generations.