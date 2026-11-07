ORS officer on probation in Vigilance net for taking Rs 7K bribe

BALASORE: An Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) officer posted on probation as sub-registrar of Baliapal block was caught-red handed by Vigilance officials while she was allegedly taking Rs 7,000 bribe from a land purchaser to facilitate the registration of a sale deed on Friday. The accused officer is Manisha Mishra.

Vigilance officials said the complainant had sought registration of a sale deed for a plot measuring 0.14 acre recorded under the land category Bajyapti Sthitiban. As per the guidelines of Revenue and Disaster Management Department, such land is to be treated as Sthitiban and is eligible for registration.

However, despite repeated requests by the complainant citing the department’s guidelines, Mishra allegedly refused to proceed with the registration and demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000. When the complainant expressed his inability to pay the amount, she finally agreed to register the sale deed for a payment of Rs 7,000.

Due to the alleged demand and harassment, the complainant approached the Vigilance officials of Balasore circle against the sub-register. Based on his complaint, a case was registered against Mishra under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Vigilance officials said subsequently, a trap was laid and the sub-registrar caught red-handed while she was accepting Rs 7,000 in her office chamber. The entire bribe money was recovered from her possession.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are underway at Misrha’s office and quarters as part of investigation from the disproportionate assets (DA) angle. Further probe is underway, the officials added.

Mishra had joined government service as an ORS officer in 2024.