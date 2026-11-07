White Coat Ceremony organised at DRIEMS Medical College in Odisha

CUTTACK: The Charaka oath-taking and White Coat ceremony for first-year MBBS students of DRIEMS Institute of Health Sciences and Hospital was held on Thursday.

Inaugurating the ceremony, DRIEMS University founder chairman Dr Pramod Chandra Rath extended his best wishes to the students. He expressed hope that the newly admitted students, as new members of the DRIEMS family, would contribute significantly to the institution’s growth and further enhance its reputation.

Attending the event as the chief guest, director of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Odisha, Dr Durga Madhab Satapathy said DRIEMS, established in a rural area, perhaps has the distinction of being the first medical college of its kind in the state. Appreciating Dr Rath’s vision and contribution towards establishing the institution, Satapathy also highlighted the efforts and sacrifices made by parents and guardians to fulfil their children’s dreams. He advised the students to remain committed to hard work and dedication to live up to their parents’ expectations.

University vice-chancellor Dr Gopal Krishna Nayak advised the students to prepare themselves to shoulder the responsibilities of the noble yet challenging medical profession. Chief speaker Dr Gangadhar Sahu highlighted the significance of the white coat and emphasised that students should put their knowledge and professional skills to use for the welfare of humanity.