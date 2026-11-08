Action plan to make edu institutes drug free zones soon: Odisha govt

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is set to come up with a comprehensive action plan to declare areas within a 500-mtr radius of educational institutions as drug-free zones.

Development commissioner and additional chief secretary Deoranjan Kumar Singh chaired a meeting to decide on the modalities to ensure a safe campus environment. The proposed initiative will cover schools, ITIs, polytechnics, colleges, universities and other technical and professional educational institutions, including their hostels.

Higher Education secretary Aravind Agrawal presented the proposed action plan, which includes formation of drug-free campus committees and mental health and wellness committees in every educational institution. The plan also envisages appointment of nodal officers and selection of student ambassadors to promote awareness among students.

Police and Excise departments will conduct regular inspections and take legal action against the sale of narcotic substances within the designated zones. Information boards declaring the areas drug-free will be installed, while complaint boxes and online grievance reporting facilities will be introduced. Awareness programmes will also be organised every quarter.

The government also plans to engage students in constructive activities through yoga, sports, cultural programmes and life-skills education. Students found using drugs will be encouraged to seek counselling, medical treatment and rehabilitation support before any punitive action is considered.

Regular inspections, monthly compliance reports and a certification system for institutions meeting the prescribed standards as ‘Drug-Free Campuses’ have been proposed to be a part of the proposed framework. A separate set of guidelines will also be prepared to ensure uniform implementation across the state.