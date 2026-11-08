CM Manjhi announces Rs 120 crore development projects for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday announced a series of development projects, including laying foundation stones for three mega lift irrigation projects worth around `120 crore in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.

The projects at Raikala, Satikudar and Jarakani are targeted for completion by 2028 and will provide irrigation to 4,280 hectares of agricultural land.

He also set the ground for a Rs 24-crore sports complex and a `30-crore residential school for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students in Keonjhar.

Addressing a public meeting at Raikala, the chief minister said the projects would help farmers move beyond a single-crop pattern and harvest two to three crops annually. The projects will benefit several villages in Jhumpura and Keonjhar blocks, besides the Jarakani area of Mayurbhanj district.

“A prosperous farmer means a prosperous Odisha. Unless farmers get water for their fields, the rural economy cannot become strong. These projects are not merely connections of water pipelines but a revolutionary step towards making our dry lands productive,” he said.

Majhi announced that the much-awaited Kanupur irrigation project in Keonjhar would be formally inaugurated in December. He said the government had set a target of providing irrigation facilities to an additional 15 lakh hectares over the next five years.

Pointing out that Rs 14,500 crore had been allocated for irrigation projects in the current Budget, he said the government had completed six inter-basin reservoir projects and RCC lining of 1,941 km of field channels, benefiting around 80,000 hectares of command area. Besides, 656 new check dams had been constructed and 1,022 existing ones renovated.