Diwali brings seasonal business boom for Odisha diya makers

KENDRAPARA: Diwali, the festival of lights, has brought a seasonal business boom for earthen diya makers in Kumbharasahi, a potters’ colony on the outskirts of Kendrapara town. Nearly 40 families are engaged in making earthen lamps for generations.

“The sale of diyas is picking up on the eve of Diwali,” said Narayan Behera (75), a veteran artisan of Kumbharasahi.

The process of making earthen lamps begins with collecting clay from nearby fields and mixing it with water. The artisans then knead the clay by hand and foot before placing it on pottery wheels to shape it into different designs. Fine lines and patterns are created using fingers or small metal tools. The diyas are dried under the sun and baked in brick-lined furnaces.

However, the traditional craft is gradually losing its appeal among the younger generation. “Diya-making is a seasonal business. Many youths in our families are no longer interested in continuing the occupation of their forefathers. We are finding it difficult to train young artisans,” said Narayan Behera.

According to Bichitra Behera (65), another artisan, the craft has witnessed a sharp decline over the past two decades. “Our family members have been making diyas since time immemorial. We also manufacture clay idols of deities during Durga Puja, Ganesh Puja and other festivals. Around 20 years ago, more than 80 families were engaged in this art. Today, the number has dwindled and only a few families depend exclusively on this occupation,” he said.

“The festival season is a major opportunity for us to earn a few thousand rupees,” said Pramila Behera (45), an artisan, while colouring an earthen lamp.

“Unless we preserve this traditional art, it may disappear in the coming years. Making diyas alone is not enough to make ends meet,” said Asanti Behera (38), while baking the lamps.

The price of coloured diyas ranges from Rs 10 to Rs 50, while traditional earthen lamps are sold for Rs 5 to Rs 20, said Manindra Behera (45), another artisan.

The age-old craft also faces increasing competition from terracotta diyas brought from West Bengal, Gujarat and Rajasthan. The growing popularity of Chinese-made artificial lights in the market has added to the challenges faced by local artisans.