EOW seizes Rs 17.06 lakh during probe into fund collection from truckers

BERHAMPUR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch has seized cash amounting to Rs 17.06 lakh and a number of documents during searches at 11 locations in Rayagada and Bhubaneswar in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the Rayagada Truck Owners’ Association.

The EOW is investigating former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP N Bhaskar Rao, among others, for collecting funds running into crores of rupees from truck owners in Rayagada district under different heads, including payments to Naxals to ensure the safe movement of transport trucks when the district was affected by left-wing extremism. The alleged misappropriation runs into about `60 crore.

The searches, conducted by eight EOW teams, are part of the investigation into a case registered on September 22, over allegations of large-scale financial irregularities, misappropriation of funds, extortion and criminal intimidation involving office-bearers of the association.

The agency seized several additional documents and articles during the searches. These include blank letterheads of the association, tax invoices issued to Aditya Logistics Pvt Ltd, a land record and details of assets and liabilities of former Rajya Sabha member Rao.

The investigators also seized used and unused receipt books, money receipt books, cash book registers, resolution registers, cheque issue registers and stock registers belonging to the association. Other seized materials include cash credit bills, development fund receipts, cheque books, and various seals and stamps of the association.

The EOW had earlier conducted searches at the premises of several persons, including Rao’s residence.