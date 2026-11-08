Odisha: Four of a family charred to death after fire breaks out in house

JAJPUR: At least four members of a family, including a two-year-old boy, were charred to death after a massive fire broke out at a house in Nalipur village under Balichandrapur police limits in Jajpur district on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Tabsum (42), her sister-in-law Gulapsa Bibi (27), besides Gulapsa’s 10-year-old daughter and two-year-old son. A 22-year-old relative also sustained critical burn injuries in the incident.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm when Tabsum and Gulapsa were preparing food for the family using an LPG cylinder inside their asbestos-roofed house. The two children were also inside the house.

According to preliminary information, fire rapidly engulfed the entire house, reducing it to ashes. All four victims reportedly died on the spot. The injured youth was rescued and rushed to Badachana community health centre (CHC) for treatment. However, as his condition deteriorated, he was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

On being informed, personnel from the Chandikhole fire station and Balichandrapur police rushed to the village and launched rescue and other emergency operations.

Chandikhole fire officer Santosh Kumar Swain said, “The cause of the massive fire is yet to be ascertained.” He added that the victims may have been unable to escape as the house had only one entrance and exit.