Two young women turn personal struggles into a mission to educate others

SAMBALPUR/BARGARH : Forced to give up their education due to financial hardships, one worked for over 12 hours a day at a stationery shop; the other assisted her father in carpentry work to support their families.

Today, the two women, Sanjana Pradhan of Sambalpur and Sasmita Bag of Bargarh, both in their early 20s, have not only rebuilt their own futures but are also inspiring other children and adolescent girls to continue their education. The duo was honoured as adolescent leaders by deputy chief minister Pravati Parida during the 16th Foundation Day celebration of the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

For Bag, a resident of Kotna village under Jharbandh block in Bargarh district, the journey to rebuilding her future involved overcoming not just financial hardship but also a serious health challenge. Financial constraints forced her to discontinue her studies after Class X, following which she began assisting her father in carpentry work, particularly in making cots, to support the family.

Identified through the Child Vulnerability Mapping and Planning (CVMAP) initiative, Bag received counselling and career guidance under ADVIKA, which encouraged her to pursue vocational education. Despite being diagnosed with breast cancer, she remained determined to achieve her ambitions. Support facilitated through the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and her Ayushman Card helped her access medical treatment.

She subsequently completed an ITI course in Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance (ICTSM), securing 95 per cent marks. She then pursued a one-year course in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration at the World Skill Center, Bhubaneswar. She has also cleared an apprenticeship interview conducted by Vedanta Limited, Jharsuguda.