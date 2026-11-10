13-year-old girl collapses in school classroom, dies in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: A Class VIII girl died after collapsing inside the classroom at Kamala Model Girls’ High School in Ayatan village under Rajkanika police limits here on Monday

The deceased was identified as 13-year-old Bishwarupa Behera of Mahadeadia village. While the exact cause of her death is yet to be ascertained, school authorities said the student suffered a cardiac arrest.

According to reports, Bishwarupa reached the school at 10 am and collapsed shortly afterwards during the science class. Teachers rushed to her aid and attempted to revive her before seeking further help. The student was later taken to the nearby community health centre (CHC) at Rajkanika where doctors declared her dead.

School headmistress Shardhanjali Rout said, “I was teaching science in the classroom when the student collapsed. We immediately informed her parents and rushed her to the nearby hospital in an ambulance.”

Medical officer of Rajkanika CHC Dr Rachita Mishra said the girl’s body was sent to Kendrapara district headquarters hospital for postmortem. The cause of her death is still unknown. The exact cause will be ascertained after getting the autopsy report.

On the other hand, Bishwarupa’s family members questioned the emergency response of the school authorities. They also alleged that timely cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was not provided. “The school authorities did not take my daughter to the hospital immediately. Instead, they informed us about her condition,” alleged the girl’s mother Sushree Sangita Behera.

Bishwarupa’s parents urged the administration to examine the school’s CCTV footage to establish what exactly happened before she collapsed.

IIC of Rajkanika police station Sanjay Kumar Mallick said the school headmistress has filed a complaint in connection with the incident. A police team visited the school to probe the matter. Further investigation is underway, he added.