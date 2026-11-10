BJP slams Naveen for delayed Ganjam visit

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP has launched a scathing attack on leader of Opposition and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik for his visit to the flood-hit Ganjam district, saying it was more of a political exercise than an expression of solidarity with the affected people.

State BJP general secretary Biranchi Narayan Tripathy said Naveen’s visit to Ganjam, his home district, after nearly two-and-a-half years gave the impression of a staged BJD workers’ convention rather than an attempt to reach out to distressed people.

“Naveen Babu did not stand by the people of Ganjam, including those of his own constituency, Hinjili during their hour of need. He should have been with them when they were facing the crisis. His neglect of the affected people is condemnable,” Tripathy said.

He alleged that despite serving as chief minister for more than 24 years, Naveen had done little for Ganjam. The extensive devastation caused by heavy rainfall and floods under the impact of cyclone Arnab exposed the district’s vulnerabilities, he alleged.

The BJP leader’s remarks came in response to Naveen’s recent visit to flood-ravaged areas of Ganjam where the BJD president expressed anguish over the plight of affected people and questioned the state government’s handling of the disaster.

Naveen had raised concerns over alleged shortcomings in disaster management and described the relief provided to flood victims as grossly inadequate.