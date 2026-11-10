Former MP Rao surrenders in 2010 tribal leader murder case

BERHAMPUR: Former Rajya Sabha member N Bhaskar Rao on Monday surrendered before the Rayagada SDJM court in connection with the high-profile 2010 murder case of tribal leader Bhagirathi Mandangi.

The surrender of Rao came after the Supreme Court cancelled his anticipatory bail. He was subsequently remanded to Rayagada sub jail. Ahead of his surrender, hundreds of supporters visited Rao’s residence, reflecting the political significance of the development.

The Supreme Court had recently set aside the anticipatory bail granted to Rao by the Orissa High Court on January 22, 2026, and directed him to surrender before the SDJM court within two weeks. The apex court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by the original complainant, Jagannath Mandangi, challenging the high court’s decision.

Bhagirathi was murdered on December 15, 2010. His charred body with hands and legs tied was found floating in a dam in Andhra Pradesh. An FIR was registered at Rayagada police station on December 23, 2010 under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 364 (kidnapping) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. Apart from Rao, Eipili Sanyasi Raju, Adinarayan Rao, K Krishna Rao and P Dileep Kumar are the other accused in the murder case.

Meanwhile, Rao is also under the scanner in a separate case involving alleged financial irregularities. On November 7, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) conducted searches at 11 locations linked to him in connection with the alleged misappropriation of around Rs 60 crore belonging to the Rayagada Truck Owners’ Association.

Rao, who has been active in non-Congress politics for more than five decades, resigned from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) last year and subsequently floated the Biju Swabhiman Manch. He had also announced plans to field candidates in the upcoming panchayat elections.