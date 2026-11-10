Four arrested for series of house robberies in Dhenkanal; stolen gold seized

DHENKANAL: Dhenkanal town police has arrested four alleged robbers, aged between 19 and 21, who made reels after disposing of their loot and maintained a lavish lifestyle. The accused—Milu Naik (21), Ama Naik (19), Lipu Naik (21) and Bhagu Naik (20)—were produced in court on Sunday.

The gang had created havoc in the town by committing a series of home robberies, police said. The accused are from Sarjanga Sahi of Dhenkanal town, police said, adding that around 60 gram of gold ornaments and a bullet, among other items, were seized from them.

Police said from August 2 to September 22, five robbery cases registered in various police stations in the town. The latest of the robberies was reported from Town Planning Colony, from where Tapan Khuntia lodged a complaint that around seven persons barged into his home from the balcony at night and locked the room where they were sleeping. He alleged that the robbers looted gold ornaments and `3lakh cash.

Police scanned CCTV footage and conducted technical surveillance to zero in on the suspects. Police officials under the guidance of SP Ajinkya Baburao Mane arrested the accused on Saturday. Police said the accused used to exchange stolen gold at jewellery shops.