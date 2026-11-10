Miscreants steal railway fittings on 1-km stretch in Odisha

JHARSUGUDA: Unidentified miscreants allegedly removed Pandrol clips and fish plates from a stretch of over one kilometre on the Howrah-Mumbai railway route between Dhutra and Bagdihi railway stations on Friday night, raising serious concerns over railway security.

According to sources, the theft took place near railway kilometre 497/2-8 between Bagdihi and Dhutra, where miscreants allegedly removed 157 Pandrol clips and fish plates from the third railway line over a stretch of nearly one kilometre.

These fittings play a crucial role in holding railway tracks firmly in position and ensuring the safe movement of trains.

The incident also posed a major challenge for the Railway Protection Force (RPF). As the Chakradharpur RPF commandant was on leave, the senior commandant stationed at Ranchi visited the spot and started an investigation.

While possible involvement of a scrap mafia in the theft is not being ruled out, the incident has also brought the functioning of Jharsuguda RPF under scrutiny.